WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.39

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

