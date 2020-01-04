WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.39

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.
