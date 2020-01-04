SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.05

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 313,213 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206,122 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,594,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 535,214 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

