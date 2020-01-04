SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.05

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.