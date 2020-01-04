WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.41

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.41 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

