Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.90

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.9543 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.
About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)
Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.
