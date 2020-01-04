Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.90

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 1826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.9543 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

