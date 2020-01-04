Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.76

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.
SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.
The firm has a market cap of $928.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
