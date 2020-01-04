Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.76

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

The firm has a market cap of $928.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

