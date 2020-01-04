Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.36

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 92566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 216.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 18.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,129.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

