Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.36

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.36 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 92566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.