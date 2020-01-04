Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 4th (AAVVF, ACRX, AT, BANF, BFS, CATY, CCUR, CHDN, CHMA, CHTR)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, January 4th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

