Head-To-Head Review: F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) vs. First Choice Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCBP)

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Choice Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for F&M Bank and First Choice Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F&M Bank and First Choice Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $44.71 million 2.09 $9.09 million N/A N/A First Choice Bancorp $67.99 million 4.56 $15.13 million N/A N/A

First Choice Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and First Choice Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 11.55% 6.44% 0.70% First Choice Bancorp 29.15% 11.34% 1.72%

Risk and Volatility

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats F&M Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

