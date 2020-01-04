Reviewing Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) & DNB ASA/S (NYSE:DNHBY)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca 6.91% 4.76% 0.55% DNB ASA/S 33.63% 11.30% 0.91%

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and DNB ASA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.06 $274.13 million N/A N/A DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.40 $2.98 billion $1.81 10.29

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Itau Corpbanca.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Itau Corpbanca and DNB ASA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00 DNB ASA/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. DNB ASA/S pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Corpbanca has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DNB ASA/S beats Itau Corpbanca on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.