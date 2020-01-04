Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kidoz and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59% VirTra Systems -6.97% -10.64% -6.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $110,000.00 262.25 -$2.59 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.08 million 1.90 $820,000.00 $0.10 44.40

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kidoz and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.12%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Kidoz.

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Kidoz on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

