Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce sales of $257.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.80 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $244.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,877 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $102.57 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

