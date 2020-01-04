Critical Comparison: UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & Rapid7 (OTCMKTS:RPD)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.63 $115.78 million $0.65 21.36 Rapid7 $244.09 million 11.88 -$55.54 million ($1.01) -58.12

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Rapid7 -17.27% -40.74% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 6 0 2.67 Rapid7 0 2 15 1 2.94

Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $64.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries for cyber security; InsightOps, which simplifies IT infrastructure monitoring and troubleshooting by centralizing data from customers' network into a secure location; and Komand software. Further, the company provides consulting services in the areas of cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

