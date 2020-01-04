Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $78.29.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

