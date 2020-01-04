$258.12 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $258.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $260.20 million. Criteo reported sales of $271.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $939.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $936.32 million to $945.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $947.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $979.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Criteo by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Criteo by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. Criteo has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.85.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.
See Also: What is Forex?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.