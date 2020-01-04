$452.20 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $452.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $453.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $422.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

WST stock opened at $152.14 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

