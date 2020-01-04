$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eBay by 3,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in eBay by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,796,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after acquiring an additional 974,814 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eBay has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

