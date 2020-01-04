$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $5.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $53.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $704,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. This Quarter
$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. This Quarter
$222.18 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories This Quarter
$222.18 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories This Quarter
Boot Barn Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Boot Barn Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Franklin Resources Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
Franklin Resources Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co
CynergisTek Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
CynergisTek Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
ITUS Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
ITUS Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report