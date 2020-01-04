$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $5.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $53.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $704,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

