$222.18 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $222.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $222.50 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $215.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $838.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $840.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $917.06 million, with estimates ranging from $907.40 million to $926.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,005,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

