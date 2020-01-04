Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Shares of BOOT opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $100,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

