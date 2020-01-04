Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.
Shares of BEN opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $35.82.
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $125,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
