Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $125,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

