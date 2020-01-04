CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CynergisTek from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

CynergisTek stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

