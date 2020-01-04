ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
About ITUS
Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.
