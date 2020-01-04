ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE ANIX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. ITUS has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.70.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

