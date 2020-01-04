Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target to $4.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $842,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.