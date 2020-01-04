JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) to Neutral

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 876,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,712,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

