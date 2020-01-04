iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.13 and last traded at $136.51, with a volume of 14566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.