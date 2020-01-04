iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.13 and last traded at $136.51, with a volume of 14566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1535 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,496,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

