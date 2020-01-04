Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.97

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 292171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

