GVC (LON:GVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $921.20

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 921.20 ($12.12) and last traded at GBX 913.96 ($12.02), with a volume of 984191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 884.20 ($11.63).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,027.58 ($13.52).

The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -29.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

