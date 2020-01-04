Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.32

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 191760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after buying an additional 6,060,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,554,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

