Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.36 and last traded at $123.83, with a volume of 2931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $92.97
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $92.97
GVC Hits New 1-Year High at $921.20
GVC Hits New 1-Year High at $921.20
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sets New 12-Month High at $45.32
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sets New 12-Month High at $45.32
Paylocity Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36
Paylocity Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36
Westlake Chemical Partners Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48
Westlake Chemical Partners Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report