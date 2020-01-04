Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.36 and last traded at $123.83, with a volume of 2931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.