Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 10402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 399,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $156,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 138,617 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,702,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

