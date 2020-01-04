Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.62

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 7448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.13
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $92.97
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Hits New 12-Month High at $92.97
GVC Hits New 1-Year High at $921.20
GVC Hits New 1-Year High at $921.20
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sets New 12-Month High at $45.32
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Sets New 12-Month High at $45.32
Paylocity Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36
Paylocity Sets New 52-Week High at $124.36
Westlake Chemical Partners Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48
Westlake Chemical Partners Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report