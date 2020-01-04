Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.62

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 7448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.