WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.24

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 1671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 65.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 507.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

