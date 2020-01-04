WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.24

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 1671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.