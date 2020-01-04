Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.26

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.26 and last traded at $247.32, with a volume of 4905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

