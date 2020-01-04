Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.34

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.34 and last traded at $125.08, with a volume of 48098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 336.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

