Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.15

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 197488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,038 shares of company stock worth $68,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 16.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 453,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 104.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,372 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acacia Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

