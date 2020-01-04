Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.79

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 57178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 8.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.