SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.18

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 167074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SEA by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SEA by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,773,215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 576,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

