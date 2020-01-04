Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,195.90

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,195.90 ($15.73) and last traded at GBX 1,193.04 ($15.69), with a volume of 70272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($15.15).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 26.40 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460,000 ($13,759,536.96).

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

