Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.23

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $97.04, with a volume of 24954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,767,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.