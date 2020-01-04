Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.33

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 8605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

