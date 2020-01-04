Contrasting NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (NASDAQ:TVMD)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $9.77 billion 4.25 $930.91 million $6.87 47.26 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -5.31, suggesting that its stock price is 631% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 11 0 3.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $329.06, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 27.21% 37.50% 20.90% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetEase beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise. In addition, it operates NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. Further, the company provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities. Additionally, it offers online services, such as NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform; NetEase Cloud Music, a music-streaming platform; NetEase Youdao Education, an online platform offering educational content and solutions; EaseRead, an online reading platform; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform, as well as email services to individuals and corporates. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

