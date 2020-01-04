Analyzing Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $710.35 million 2.63 $189.59 million $1.44 10.24 Riverview Financial $60.73 million 1.91 $10.86 million N/A N/A

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Riverview Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 23.33% 8.78% 1.13% Riverview Financial 6.50% 5.75% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hope Bancorp and Riverview Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Riverview Financial on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

