Brokerages Expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will post $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $137.94 million. Washington Federal reported sales of $138.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full year sales of $538.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.90 million to $542.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.91 million, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $581.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

