Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.04.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $10,891,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 266,312 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $9,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 131.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

