UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

UTSI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.87.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

