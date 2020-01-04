SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $973.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,491 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

