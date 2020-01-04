Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

