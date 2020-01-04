Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.54. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.