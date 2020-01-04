Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.68.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

