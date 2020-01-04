Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $63.23 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $215,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

